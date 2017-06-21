How Government Elites Plan to Survive Nuclear Attack

The series of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year has once again raised the specter of a nuclear threat that hounded the Americans during the Cold War. Past administrations came up with contingency measures in case a full blown nuclear war erupts with Russia.

Wikimedia Commons/U.S. National ArchivesSenior Staff Listen to President Bush's Address in the President's Emergency Operations Center.

One of these measures is the development of bomb shelters where top U.S. officials would be hidden to protect them from nuclear fallout. What was once considered a conspiracy theory has been confirmed by a book that spills the beans about these bunkers.

In "Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself -- While the Rest of Us Die," Garrett M. Graff exposed government's secret plans to survive a catastrophic attack on U.S. soil. The journalist and author referred to declassified documents to back up his claims.

One of the more famous secret bunkers is Raven Rock in Pennsylvania, which became the core of the government's Doomsday plans. It was originally meant to hold 1,400 people, but its capacity was expanded to 3,000-5,000 which indicates that the Doomsday plans are still in effect.

Based on those plans, only the president and his family, his inner circle and top officials would be saved while the rest would be incinerated. Some employees, including ordinary secretaries, will also be saved but not the families of the officials. "Families would have been prohibited from Raven Rock — as they would have been from effectively all of the doomsday bunkers," Graff wrote.

Another confirmed fallout shelter is the one below the East Wing of the White House that was built in 1950. The White House was in a state of disrepair that time. President Harry Truman renovated the building which he also used as cover to build a bomb shelter.

Now known as the President's Emergency Operations Center, the bunker was where Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and other officials were ushered into at the height of the 9/11 attacks. President George W. Bush was safe on board Air Force One.