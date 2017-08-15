'How I Met Your Father' News: 'You're the Worst' Writer to Pen Spin-off

After quite a few attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off, 20th TV, which produced the original series, has found a new scribe for the potential series.

Facebook/OfficialHowIMetYourMother 20th TV is working on a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off titled "How I Met Your Father."

"You're the Worst" writer Alison Bennett has recently been assigned to work on "How I Met Your Father," The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. This will be the third attempt for a spin-off of the long-running sitcom.

As part of her deal with the studio, she will pen a script for the highly anticipated spin-off. She signed on to 20th TV in April, agreeing to create new projects for the network.

The spin-off will reportedly be based on some of Bennett's personal experiences. The original show's creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are expected to executive produce the show but will have limited involvement because of their contract with Sony TV.

Bays and Thomas, along with former "SNL" writer Emily Spivey, were the first to work on a spin-off that they named "How I Met Your Dad." Although they successfully made a pilot, they failed to be acknowledged by CBS. This show supposedly had Greta Gerwig as the lead character while Meg Ryan was tapped to do the narration.

Following Bays and Thomas' failed attempt, "This Is Us" writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger took a shot at it, and they came up with "How I Met Your Father." The development was short-lived as they were promoted as showrunners on the popular NBC drama.

For the uninitiated, "How I Met Your Mother" follows the long and arduous journey Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) had to make to meet his soulmate. But before he gets to that part, the story starts with his realization, his need to find a wife, which ultimately hits him when his best friend Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) plans to propose to his girlfriend Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan).

"How I Met Your Mother" had nine seasons that aired from 2005 to 2014.