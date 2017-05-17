'How I Met Your Mother' Revival News, Updates: Fox Wants to Revive 'HIMYM'

Fox is looking to revive the hit sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." Despite speculations about a possible spin-off, the network has made it known it is more interested in reviving the series.

Facebook/OfficialHowIMetYourMother "How I Met Your Mother" may be revived.

At a recent press conference, Chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group Dana Walden expressed the network is hoping to revive Craig Thomas and Carter Bays' sitcom. She shared, "At some point, I would hope we would have the opportunity to reunite those characters and tell new stories if Craig and Carter have the opportunity to do that."

The creators have made two attempts at a spin-off, but none of their efforts have been successful so far. In 2014, the pair tried to team up with Greta Gerwig for a spin-off that was to be titled, "How I Met Your Dad." Gerwig would have portrayed a character named Sally, while Meg Ryan would have been the narrator.

CBS ordered the spin-off's pilot before the original series ended; however, the network ended up dropping the show as it did not meet their expectations.

The second attempt the creators made was by asking "This Is Us" executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger to write the pilot. The pair created "How I Met Your Father," which would have been a completely new series with no connection to the original show. However, when both execs were promoted on "This Is Us," the series became less of a priority.

If Fox wants to pursue the revival, they could be in talks with the creators in the following months. If the network manages to land a deal, "How I Met Your Mother" would not be the first series to be revived by Fox. It recently acquired "Prison Break," which is now in its fifth season.

"How I Met Your Mother" aired from 2005 to 2014, starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, and Cristin Milioti.

More updates should arrive soon.