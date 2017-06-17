How Much Did Rebel Wilson Win in Defamation Suit Against 'Bully Publisher?'

"Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson won the defamation case that she filed against magazine publisher Bauer Media for printing reports that she lied about her age and other important personal details.

REUTERS/STRINGERAustralian actress Rebel Wilson during her last court appearance in Melbourne for her defamatory case filed against Bauer Media

According to reports, a jury called by the Victoria state Supreme Court composed of six women decided that the eight articles posted by Bauer Media's Australian Women's Weekly, Woman's Day, OK Magazine, and New Weekly back in 2015 defamed the actress' reputation.

Because of the said articles, Wilson reportedly lost several film projects including "Trolls" and "Kung Fu Panda 3."

After submitting her evidence during the three-week trial in Melbourne, Wilson told the press that the decision to file a case against the media organization was to stand up against the unprofessional ethics that was practiced by the "bully" publisher.

"Far too often I feel the tabloid magazines and the journalists who work for them don't abide by professional ethics. Far too often I feel their conduct can only be described as disgusting and disgraceful. In turn, the actress lost several film contracts," the 37-year-old actress stated.

She also claimed that she filed the case not because she wants to be paid for the damages that the articles costed her, but to simply clear her name from the lying accusations. "To me it's not about the number. To me, I was hoping the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids and they've done that," Wilson also stated. "So for me it's over in my mind in that respect."

Justice John Dixon is expected to set the amount of damages that the publisher should pay the actress. But according to reports, the usual cap for noneconomic damage loss in Victoria can reach up to $400,000. However, the damages that resulted in loss of earnings are uncapped.

Celebrity publicist Max Markson also said that since Wilson already appeared in lead roles in major Hollywood projects, the publishing company is expected to pay her tens of millions of dollars for damages.