How Much Water Should I Drink Each Day? Important Factors to Consider

Many are familiar with the notion of drinking eight glasses of water each day. However, the amount of water intake actually varies depending on different factors unique to each individual.

According to Mayo Clinic, people should take into account how much they exercise, how the climate is where they live, certain health conditions and whether they are with child. All of these factors contribute to how much water a person should drink every day.

On average, a healthy male adult residing in a mild climate requires about 13 cups of fluids each day. On the other hand, females of the same standard require about nine cups of fluids each day. This is according to the Institute of Medicine.

It is important to keep in mind, though, that an all-encompassing formula does not exist. However, estimates can be made based on a person's lifestyle, among others.

For example, a person can lose a lot of fluid because of sweating, so drinking extra water after exercising is always a good idea. However, water is not the only beverage a person can consume. For more rigorous exercises, a person should consider ingesting sports drinks that contain sodium.

When it comes to the temperature, people in hotter areas should drink more fluids because of the same reason. Sweating leads to fluid loss. This is why on hotter days, it is recommended to stay hydrated.

Certain illnesses like fever, diarrhea and vomiting also contribute to fluid loss. However, not all health conditions equal to more fluid intake. In fact, some diseases may be exacerbated by a high amount of fluid intake. Pregnancy and mothers who are breastfeeding, though, should always make sure to drink lots of fluids.

Water is very good for a person's health since it acts against toxins. It is also responsible for the distribution of nutrients to cells. With summer already here, avoiding dehydration is definitely a must.