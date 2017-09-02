How Muslims Come to Christ

A Christian from the West Bank who lost everything because of his decision to leave behind his Islamic faith has said that most Muslims decide to turn to Jesus Christ because of visions and dreams.

"Most Muslims come to the Lord through visions and dreams, not through evangelists," the Christian, identified as Ismail, said in an article for persecution watchdog group Open Doors USA on Tuesday, noting that he has seen many Muslims come to Christ over the years.

Ismail recalled growing up in a devout Muslim family, but was prompted as a teenager to investigate questions about Jesus after an overseas Christian organization sent evangelistic material to his cousin.

He pursued knowledge about Christianity despite highly negative views of Christians from his community.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/persecuted-christian-most-muslims-come-to-faith-visions-dreams-not-evangelists-197339/