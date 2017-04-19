How Often Do You Think About Death?

"So teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom" – Psalm 90:12.

Some may consider it a morbid thing to think regularly about death. However, the Scriptures constantly direct our minds to the reality of our mortality. Why?

Because thinking about our departure from this world leads to thinking about our entrance into eternity. And thinking about our entrance into eternity leads to thinking about our present manner of life.

