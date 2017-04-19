How Often Do You Think About Death?

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

"So teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom" – Psalm 90:12.

Some may consider it a morbid thing to think regularly about death. However, the Scriptures constantly direct our minds to the reality of our mortality. Why?

Because thinking about our departure from this world leads to thinking about our entrance into eternity. And thinking about our entrance into eternity leads to thinking about our present manner of life.

Read more here: http://www.christianpost.com/news/pastor-preached-on-holiness-then-dismissed-ex-gov-robert-bentley-from-first-baptist-church-docs-say-180879/

Share

Most Popular
  • Katy Perry Laments Protesting Madonna, Marilyn Manson With Christian Parents
  • Muslims in Jordan Guard Churches on Easter Sunday
  • Pastor Saeed Abedini's Divorce Finalized Amid Adultery, Conspiracy Allegations
  • 'Bible Answer Man' Booted From Bott Radio Network After Hank Hanegraaff Joins Orthodox Church
  • What Do Americans Think of Jesus: Man, Myth or God?
other headlines