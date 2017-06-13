How One Can Look Good After Fighting Cancer

Finding out that one has cancer can be one's worst nightmare. Those who went through it likened the experience to being crushed with the weight of negative emotions such as sadness, worry and fear. The feelings last for a long time until it grows into full-blown depression.

Reuters/AgenciesRenowned Italian-Chilean hair stylist embarked on a campaign to donate wigs for cancer patients in Chile.

However, psychologists reiterate the importance of positivity in taking the road to recovery. Having a positive attitude and having time to relax are recommended as coping mechanisms. One way of being positive is to look good, which could somehow help the patient feel better.

Cancer survivors have more reason to look their best as an expression of celebration for getting a new lease on life. But for most of them, the suffering, trauma and radiation have taken their toll on their bodies and self-esteem, which also likely took away their drive to appear beautiful.

Chemotherapy and the resultant side effects are the biggest contributors to a patient's "uglification." It can cause hair loss, skin damage and skin discoloration. Biopsies leave scars on the body. The patient either gains or loses weight. The effects of cancer can also persist even after recovery because the medicine can still linger in the body.

But a beauty expert says nothing is impossible with cosmetics. Brianna Thompson, who has first-hand experience in working with cancer patients and survivors, advises for the survivors to concentrate on skin care by applying facial products and taking vitamins. This will rejuvenate skin cells and hydrate the skin.

For those who experienced brittle nails, she discourages false nails and recommends polishing to cover the discoloration. Those who lost hair can wear wigs and false eyelashes. An alternative could be to draw eyebrows using makeup pencil. The patient or survivor may not look the way he/she did before, but the point here is keeping the spirits up.

Thompson also recommends Vitafusion Gorgeous, Hair, Skin and Nails gummy vites to provide nutrients to the hair, skin and nails. "Be consistent with your vitamin intake, skincare and beauty routine," she said. "By keeping a healthy routine you will start to feel better in no time," she added.