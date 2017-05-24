How People Protect Themselves From UV Rays? How Do Sunscreen and SPF Work? Sunscreen Should be Last Resort, EWG Says

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released a new guide on Monday, May 22, about how to go about getting protected from the sun's Ultra-Violet rays. Their report concluded that sunscreens and Sun Protection Factor (SPF) can be misleading, and instead, should be considered as a secondary protection from sun damage.

Pixabay/chezbeateSpecial products can be used to protect the skin from harmful Ultraviolet rays, and differs in their effect depending on their SPF rating.

In their report, the EWG tested over 880 different sunscreen products and have come to a disappointing conclusion: over 73 percent of them are not as effective as they are advertised to be. What's worse is that some of them contain harmful ingredients as well, according to the International Business Times.

The group has published their findings on a convenient online website, and visitors can check if their sunscreen made the grade. Recommendations from the EWG are also included, including "Best Beach and Sports Sunscreens," "Best Scoring Kids Sunscreens," "Worst Scoring Kids Sunscreens" and "Best Moisturizers with SPF."

The conclusion they derived from this extensive study was condensed into a tip — sunscreens should be a last resort when looking for options to protect one's self from the sun's harmful UV rays.

The first tip is obvious enough, as EWG advises people to wear clothes. Simple shorts and pants are enough to reduce burn risk by 27 percent, and sunglasses are an important item as well, to protect sensitive eyes from UV damage.

It's important to cut down that risk further by being prepared to avoid direct sun exposure if possible. Trips can be planned for early mornings or late afternoons, or if outside, staying in shade can help reduce sunburn risk by another 30 percent.

When using sunscreen, the SPF is a general indicator of its effectiveness. The number indicate for how long the product can protect a person. An SPF of 15, which blocks 94 percent of UV rays, will let a person stand in direct sunlight for 15 minutes before getting burned. This is compared to just one minute without sunscreen.

An SPF 30 product will block 97 percent of UV rays, while an SPF 45 will shield from 98 percent of harmful sun radiation.