How Should Christians Deal With Feelings of Worthlessness?

It isn't easy dealing with feelings of guilt and worthlessness. People always set high goals for themselves. But when things go awry, they find it difficult to forgive themselves and move on.

One man wrote to Billy Graham in his syndicated column published in the Bowling Green Daily News, confessing that his parents were alcoholics, and that he had vowed never to be like them.

However, the reader, who is now in his 30s, said he found himself going down the same path as his parents did. "What's wrong with me?" he asked. "I hate myself for being so worthless."

In response, Graham warned the reader that he is going down a "dead-end road."

Even though the letter writer confessed that he made the same mistake as his parents did, Graham said it's no reason for him to give up on his life because God sees him as an individual worthy of redemption.

"Don't beat yourself up, however, or tell yourself that you're worthless, because you're not – not in God's eyes," he said.

"God knows all about you; He knows your background, and He also knows your failures and the dangers you face. And yet He still loves you, and He yearns for you to give your life to Christ and find in Him the help and hope you need," the evangelist said.

Graham said he knows this for a fact because of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ over 2,000 years ago. His sacrifice is so important because He managed to take all of the world's sins and give people a shot at eternal life in heaven.

"By a simple prayer of faith, ask Christ to come into your life – and He will. Then ask Him to help you overcome your past and live the way He wants you to live," he urged.

Earlier, Graham provided words of comfort and encouragement to another person dealing with worthlessness. He wrote in his column that people should pray to God when struggling with feelings of worthlessness.

"Because when we pray, we're admitting that we're helpless and can't solve our problems on our own," he said. "Even if you don't feel like it, turn to God and trust your life and your future into His hands. You may think your situation is hopeless, but God doesn't!"