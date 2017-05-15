How Should Christians Deal With Rejection By The People They Love? Here Are 5 Bible Verses That Will Encourage You

Rejection wounds us deeply. When we are rejected by the people we desire to be with, we sustain deep wounds that are very hard to heal. And when the rejection comes from the people we love such as family, the wound reaches deeper into our hearts.

Pixabay

Thankfully, our wounds of rejection can be healed by God. The Bible tells us that by the stripes of Christ we are healed, including the deep-seated wounds of rejection (see Isaiah 53:3-5).

By the healing that Christ gives, we can learn to let go of the pain of rejection, forgive those who rejected us, stand up from the pain of being rejected, and life a full life – the abundant life that Christ promised (see John 10:10).

Help for healing

To help you deal with the pangs of rejection, here are some Bible verses to reflect on.

1) Christ understands how you feel – John 1:10-11

"He was in the world, and the world was made through Him, and the world did not know Him. He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him."

Christ came to the people He had made in creation, but we all rejected Him. He knows how it feels to be rejected by the very people you love, and He knows how we feel.

2) Christ will never reject you when you come to Him – John 6:37

"However, those the Father has given me will come to me, and I will never reject them."

We may be rejected by others, even Christians, but Christ Jesus Himself will never reject us when we come to Him.

3) Nothing separates us from God's love in Christ – Romans 8:38-39

"For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities nor powers, neither things present nor things to come, neither height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

There's nothing that can separate us from the love of God, even the rejection we receive. His love can never be taken away from us.

4) God will take care of you – Psalm 27:10

"When my father and my mother forsake me, then the Lord will take care of me."

When we are rejected by the people we believed would never abandon us, we can take refuge in God who will never leave us nor forsake us (see Hebrews 13:5).

5) God's love helps you heal – Genesis 50:19-21

"Joseph said to them, "Do not be afraid, for am I in the place of God? But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive. Now therefore, do not be afraid; I will provide for you and your little ones." And he comforted them and spoke kindly to them."

God's goodness allows us to heal and forgive those who reject us. His plans are always good for us (see Jeremiah 29:11; Romans 8:28), healing us and enabling us to live full lives after the wounding.

God bless you!