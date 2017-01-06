How Teens Can Share the Gospel

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Getting your teenagers to share their faith can be a challenge. These ideas will help to spark them to action.

1. Get them to start praying for their unreached peers. When teenagers pray for their lost friends, family members, teammates and classmates it creates room in their hearts for compassion for the unreached (Romans 10:1.)

2. Take them on fishing trips. In other words, take them out to actually share the Gospel once a month or so. Jesus did that with his mostly teenaged followers and we can do the same (Matthew 4:19.) Of course we want them to learn to have Gospel conversations and not just making evangelistic presentations.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/8-simple-ways-to-get-your-teenagers-sharing-the-gospel-right-away-172224/#RH5b5auaEYTEMZrs.99