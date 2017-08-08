How 'The Good Doctor' Will Be Different from 'House'

David Shore, creator of Fox's hit medical drama "House" and of ABC's upcoming series "The Good Doctor," explained how both shows will be different from each other.

Speaking at the panel of the forthcoming series at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Shore told attendees how the eccentric Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) will be different from the young autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy, who will be portrayed by "The Bates Motel" star Freddie Highmore.

"The characters ultimately couldn't be more different and yet they're essentially asking many, many of the same questions," he said. "They're asking, 'Why do we do the things we do?' Dr. House, whom I love, was asking from somewhat of a cynical, challenging point of view. Dr. Murphy, whom I also love, is asking from an innocent, non-judgmental point of view."

According to the creator, the young doctor's unique way of seeing the world will inspire his fellow surgeons.

"Hawaii Five-O" alum Daniel Dae Kim executive produced the show. It was him who endeavored to create "The Good Doctor," which is inspired from a hit South Korean drama.

At the same event, Kim told the press that he wanted to introduce Shaun to American audiences because in most dramas today, the obstacles like the character faces, ones that he was born with, only get in the way. He said he wanted to bring a character like Shaun who, despite these obstacles, tries to overcome them. How he does so relays a positive message and that is why this exec has worked hard for its inception.

"The Good Doctor" is Highmore's new project following the conclusion of "The Bates Motel." He told the media at the summer press tour that it is nice that he gets to save people after having killed a lot of characters in his previous show, which was based on the classic thriller "Psycho."

"The Good Doctor" premieres on Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.