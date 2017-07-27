How to Get a Refund for Justin Bieber's Canceled Purpose World Tour

Many fans were devastated when Justin Bieber decided to cancel the last remaining tour dates of his Purpose World Tour. "Beliebers" now have to deal with making sure that they receive full refunds for their tickets.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Justin Bieber accepts the award for Top Male Artist at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016.

Billboard noted that fans who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will not have any problems getting their money back. This is because part of the company's policy is offering automatic refunds.

Unfortunately, the same does not apply to StubHub. Things work a bit differently with them because not all sales are made directly through the company's website. Most transactions are made through separate sellers who only use the site as the "middle man," making the process of getting refunds more complicated. Seat Geek also works the same way.

While Bieber has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, a source confirmed to TMZ that the "Love Yourself" singer was "just over it." One reporter from the media outlet was able to catch up with Bieber in Santa Monica, California last week and he was able to get a few comments from the 23-year-old singer.

"Everything's fine ... I've been on tour for two years, [I'm going to spend time] resting, relaxation gonna ride some bikes," Bieber shared.

When asked for a message for fans, the singer-songwriter said, "I love you guys, you're awesome, I'm sorry for anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed."

Bieber did not explicitly say why he abruptly ended his tour, but many believe he is overdue for a break. Some even commended Bieber for making a mature decision by canceling the tour instead of giving fans a lackluster performance.

Reports noted that Bieber's tour grossed $93.2 million through the first half of 2017. There is a possibility that Bieber will face penalties for the canceled U.S. tour dates since they are not usually insured against cancellation without any medical reason or a "Force Majeure."