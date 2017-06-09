'How to Get Away with Murder' News: Co-stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Officially Dating in Real Life

Liza Weil and Charlie Weber have taken their TV romance off-screen.

YouTube/The GateLiza Weil and Charlie Weber promoting "How to Get Away with Murder" during an interview on "The Gate."

The "Gilmore Girls" actress has been dating her "How to Get Away with Murder" co-star since last summer, Weber's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The pair allegedly became close after they divorced their spouses in 2016.

Weber was previously married to his ex Giselle Weber before they legally separated last year. The "Ex-Patriot" actor and his former wife's marriage only lasted for 9 months. They share a 10-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Weil filed for divorce from "Scandal" actor Paul Adelstein in March 2016. They were married for more than 9 years and they are parents to a 7-year-old daughter.

Although the two "HTGAWM" cast members do not flaunt their romance in public appearances, fans can recall their steamy scene on the ABC thriller's third season. Their characters are known for their unstable relationship with each other but it definitely makes good TV.

"These are two people who have been in each other's lives for 10 years at least and a lot of that has been in the same house and in close proximity," Weber told Variety in October. "Frank and Bonnie's relationship is something that we could never get quite to the depths of. There's hopefully a lot to come and we will try, but that relationship is deep for sure."

On Tuesday, the couple was seen holding hands in West Hollywood. Weil and Weber proved their aged relationship with their almost identical outfits of plaid tops, dark trainers, three-quarter-length gym pants accesorized with shades and gray sneakers.

Weber also wished Weil a happy birthday earlier this week via Twitter. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful and talented partner in crime..... @liza_weil," he wrote.

Weil and Weber will reprise their respective roles on "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, which premieres this fall on ABC.