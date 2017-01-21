'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Police Pay Laurel a Visit

Laurel (Karla Souza) will be interrogated by the police in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderThe police visit Laurel in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

The promo photos (as seen on TV Fanatic) for the episode titled "We're Bad People" shows a frail-looking Laurel in her hospital gown. Two detectives have arrived, hoping to question her about the night Wes (Alfred Enoch) died. Laurel was injured in the huge explosion that wiped out the Keating mansion. She was there when it happened. Later on, it was revealed that someone else was in the house. The person under the sheet was Wes. At some point, he must have sneaked inside the house because no one saw him enter. Laurel was devastated with the news since she and Wes were in a relationship at the time. Speculations claim that he is her baby's father.

There was a catch, though. Wes did not die in the blast. He was already dead before it happened. Someone killed him. The police then captured Annalise (Viola Davis) for arson and murder. Everything was topsy-turvy, especially for the Keating Four. Did their professor kill Wes?

The remaining four will search for the truth, now that their mentor is in jail. The photos show Connor (Jack Falahee), Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Asher (Matt McGorry) visiting Laurel in the hospital. They all look sorry for her loss. Viewers also felt sad for Laurel. She lost someone she loved dearly.

Enoch previously expressed his thoughts about the shocking turn of events.

"Yeah. I mean, he never caught a break, did he? I think he did find happiness in a way, but that's reality, you're never really out of the woods, are you? In life, and certainly not on this show. He'd put himself on track a bit this season. He was with Laurel, and that was so good for him. He was edging closer to that happy ending he was chasing. But he just gets brought down by something from his past — it's very bleak that it ends that way," Enoch said in an interview with TVLine.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 3 returns Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.