'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Who Among Keating Four Is Faking Grief Over Wes' Death?

Annalise's (Viola Davis) elite clique of students will face the future one member less in the upcoming episode of "How To Get Away With Murder." How will they fare without Wes (Alfred Enoch)?

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderWes' friends deal with his death in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

The synopsis for the next episode is out. According to IB Times, the Keating Four will struggle with accepting that one of their own is dead.

Wes was revealed to be the person under the sheet before the series went on its winter break. It was not the huge explosion at Annalise's home that killed him. Nate (Billy Brown) informed Annalise that her student was already dead prior to the blast. The professor was then arrested for arson and murder. She will remain in jail until someone proves that she is innocent of both crimes. It has been previously teased that it would take a while for Annalise to get out of prison.

Although all the members of the Keating Four appear to be grieving Wes' death, there is someone speculated to be rejoicing deep inside. There have been rumors that Connor (Jack Falahee) is the one who killed the other man. The two had been known as fierce enemies, and Connor hated Wes with a passion and even threatened to kill him once. As for Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Asher (Matt McGorry) and Laurel (Karla Souza), their reactions to the shocking news seemed real. It was Bonnie (Liza Weil) who told the others about Wes. Michaela cried a river, while Asher looked numb with pain. Laurel, who was in the hospital, also wailed pitifully.

Before the incident, it was revealed that Laurel was pregnant. Speculations claim that Wes was the father of her baby.

Enoch previously spoke about the sad fate of his character. According to him, Wes was the happiest when he was with Laurel. Before they became romantically involved, they were best friends. Laurel was the one who could relate to him the most, perhaps because they both have less-than-perfect family lives.

"I mean, he never caught a break, did he? I think he did find happiness in a way, but that's reality, you're never really out of the woods, are you? In life, and certainly not on this show. He'd put himself on track a bit this season. He was with Laurel, and that was so good for him. He was edging closer to that happy ending he was chasing. But he just gets brought down by something from his past — it's very bleak that it ends that way," Enoch said in an interview with TVLine.

"How To Get Away With Murder" season 3 returns Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.