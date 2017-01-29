'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 3 Spoilers: Frank Surrenders For Killing Wes But Many Don't Believe Him

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After taking the customary holiday break, "How To Get Away With Murder" resumed with season 3 last Thursday and ended the episode with Frank (Charlie Weber) going to the police to confess that he killed Wes (Alfred Enoch). However, many fans do not buy it.

ABCCharlie Weber as Frank Delfino in "How To Get Away With Murder"

In season 3's last episode for December, fans were left with the jaw-dropping revelation that Wes is dead. The search is on once more as the characters of the show, as well as the show's fans, try to figure out who killed him.

When the show resumed last Thursday, things had taken a huge turn. The remaining members of the Keating 5 are having a hard time dealing with Wes' death, except for Connor (Jack Falahee) who has been unapologetic about it.

Another major turn is seeing Annalise (Viola Davis) get transferred to the county jail. She has also subsequently been denied a temporary release.

Obviously, Frank was one of the easiest characters to link to the murder, considering that he has carried out some of the major deaths in previous seasons. He killed Lila (Megan West) in season 1 and Wallace Mahoney (Adam Arkin) in season 2.

However, Frank's current situation makes his surrender suspicious. In season 3's earlier episodes, he has been trying his best to make things right for Annalise to accept him again, but he repeatedly failed.

Now that Annalise is being framed and is in prison, it is natural for Frank to intervene in how he thinks he can help - and that is by admitting to the crime so Annalise can be set free.

Added to that, in last Thursday's episode, it can be recalled that he visited his ex and Wes' baby mama, Laurel (Karla Souza). Poor Frank heard nothing but harsh words from his ex, who did nothing but accuse him of Wes' death.

Adding it all up, wanting to save Annalise and get Laurel out of her misery might have pushed Frank to talk to the police.

And, of course, "How To Get Away With Murder" showrunner Pete Nowalk agrees. He recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's not going to be as clean as, 'You can rule out this person.' I think it's more that you're going to start to get the full picture of the night. I want to keep people guessing until the end."

Based on Nowalk's words, he pretty much told everyone that the search for Wes' killer (or killers) is not done yet despite Frank's surrender.