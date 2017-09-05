'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Premiere, News: Annalise Finds Redemption; What's Next for Keating 4?

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Annalise (Viola Davis) will find redemption in season 4.

Viola Davis' Annalise Keating will redeem herself from her biggest downfall yet. Meanwhile, the Keating 4 will have to continue on with their lives without Wes (Alfred Enoch) in season 4.

In "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, Annalise will have to clear her reputation after being charged for the murder of Wes.

"She's definitely been beaten down, and we're going to watch her rise from the ashes," series creator Pete Nowalk shared with Variety. But even though Annalise will start from the bottom, she will maintain her strong persona in and out of the courtroom.

"She still has to be 'take no prisoners.' ... It will be exhausting for Annalise because her whole life, she worked so hard to rise to this powerful position, and it's all been gone," Nowalk added.

One thing that will help Annalise find redemption will be her clients.

"All of the clients so far are people that either we know or that are cases that are gonna get her further in her redemption journey," the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the new season will see the Keating 4 move on with their lives, putting the search for Wes' murderer on hold.

Asher (Matt McGory) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) will be living together, while Connor (Jack Falahee) will give his answer to Oliver's (Conrad Ricamora) marriage proposal in season 3.

The one with the biggest issues needed to be tackled in the upcoming season is that of Laura (Karla Souza), who will already have a decision whether to keep Wes' baby or not in season 4. Regardless of her decision, she won't forget about Wes' murder just yet.

Nowalk explained that the new season will begin with the question of whether Laurel has already figured out that it was her father who killed Wes and what she would do if she finds out. He also added that Laurel will fight to solve Wes' murder, even if Annalise will be willing to let it go.

"Annalise feels like that's just what they have to live with, but I don't think Laurel wants to give up on that answer yet," said Nowalk.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.