'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Annalise Decides to Quit Law Practice?

Annalise's (Viola Davis) storyline may be taking the back seat in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

According to spoilers, it is possible the professor will not be seen that much in the next installment of the ABC series. Since Davis has already secured an Oscar, the showrunners might be considering shifting the spotlight from her to other important characters on the show.

The brilliant introduction of Laurel's (Karla Souza) father, Jorge (Esai Morales), during last season's finale is said to be a signal of the changing setup. Annalise may even quit from her law practice and Middleton University and opt to lie low for a while, considering that she just buried an important person in her life - Wes (Alfred Enoch). She needs time to accept everything and to learn to forgive herself before moving forward.

Although Annalise has been an important part of the Keating Five's development in the show, her students have decidedly grown.

Series creator Pete Nowalk previously talked to The Hollywood Reporter about how mature the kids have become after three seasons. Michaela's (Aja Naomi King) change was remarkable, especially when she learned to face her own fears and open herself to other people. Asher (Matt McGorry), Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Connor (Jack Falahee) also have their share of experiences where they made decisions as adults. They do not need Annalise's constant hovering anymore, and frankly, her presence will probably just stop them from exploring the world on their own.

"I'm excited because I feel all the characters are growing up. Even Michaela saying 'I love you' to Asher is her growing up in a way. I think they've had to grow up really fast, and I think that's what this finale really was about for me — growing up for the better and the worse," Nowalk said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.