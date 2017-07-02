'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Asher Gives Up on Michaela

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Asher deals with heartbreak in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

Asher (Matt McGorry) will realize that love hurts a lot in the next season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Based on spoilers, Asher and Michaela's (Aja Naomi King) relationship will fall like a house of cards in the new installment.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk teased Entertainment Weekly that the idea of breaking up might come from Michaela, as her emotions will take a roller coaster ride following the events that took place in the previous season. The remaining members of the Keating Five were shocked to learn that Wes (Alfred Enoch) was dead. Furthermore, Annalise (Viola Davis) was earlier accused of masterminding the whole thing because of the explosion in her house that led them to discover Wes' body.

According to Nowalk, Michaela might not let herself love Asher anymore once all the noise has died down. Asher will be left broken and hurt, trying to accept her decision. This will be a painful process for him, considering Michaela told him she loved him before the whole hoopla happened, but he will have no choice but to move on. He may not want to give up on Michaela, but that is exactly what he has to do to avoid getting hurt.

King had previously hinted that a relationship was never meant for her character. Michaela is too scared to trust other people.

"It is such a tricky situation to have been through everything these people have been through and then try to find someone to be really honest with. And that's why all these other iterations of relationships for Michaela were never going to work, because she was bound by blood basically to have to hide so much of what was happening in her life but with him she can finally let go. I think that's so necessary for her to be able to do," King explained to E! News.

"How to Get Away with Murder" will return on ABC this fall for season 4.