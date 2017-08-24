'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Big Mystery Involves 'Where', Viola Davis' Husband Guest Stars

In season 4 of "How to Get Away With Murder," the big mystery of the show will involve a place rather than a person. Meanwhile, Viola Davis' husband, Julius Tennon, will appear in the premiere episode as a guest star.

The new season of "How to Get Away With Murder" will premiere in just a few weeks, and showrunner Pete Nowalk shared in an interview with Variety that the show's big flash-forward mystery will involve a "where" rather than a "who."

"Our question this year — the 'Who killed Sam?' 'Who's under the sheet?' — is a 'where?' And it's a really big where! I can't say anything more than that, but what I like about it is it feels different from all of the other seasons," Nowalk explained.

He also added that what's good about it is that "all of the characters are going to be involved and active in the flash forward mystery. It's a 'where' that everyone wants the answer to."

Meanwhile, Deadline has confirmed that Tennon will play a role in the season 4 premiere of "How to Get Away With Murder."

Nowalk revealed that Tennon's character who has yet to be revealed will be an ally of Davis' Annalise on the show.

"He is on her side. It's a really fun dynamic that they play, and it is surprising," the showrunner teased of Tennon's role.

Nowalk also said that there's a chance for Tennon's character to appear in more episodes after the season 4 premiere, because they made his exit a little open-minded, making it possible for him to become a recurring cast member.

When "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 returns, the show picks up a few months after Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder and after the Keating house burned down. According to Nowalk, the rest of the gang already had enough time to move on from that big tragedy.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 is slated to premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.