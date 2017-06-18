'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Bonnie's Dark Secrets To Be Revealed

Bonnie's (Liza Weil) secrets will soon be exposed in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderBonnie's past will be revealed in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

In an interview with Variety, series creator Pete Nowalk revealed that Bonnie's storyline for the new installment would reveal her sketchy past. As Annalise's (Viola Davis) able assistant, the blonde has made a huge impact on the viewers. Bonnie has always been in control of the situation, a calming presence to Annalise and the Keating Five amidst all the deaths and chaos they've encountered for the past three seasons. The only time Bonnie showed her weak side was when she hooked up with Frank (Charlie Weber). She admitted that she fell stupidly in love with him. Nowalk also said that the new angle would explain why Bonnie was too invested on Annalise.

"Definitely Bonnie's backstory. I definitely want a flashback. We've hinted at a lot of stuff that's happened between her and Annalise, but that's definitely an important relationship for both of them so at this point, it would be really fun to explore that. I don't know what next season is going to be, but what I do know is that I don't really know if Annalise can really go back to school and be a teacher [laughing], and I don't know what that means for all of them and if they still want to be students," the series creator said.

Meanwhile, many fans were delighted to hear the news that Weil and Weber are actually dating in real life. It was recently revealed that the pair are in a relationship and that they have been together since last summer. Both parties ended their marriages to their respective partners in 2016. Weil divorced her husband, actor Paul Adelstein, in March, while Weber and his wife, Gisele, ended things in February. It remains a mystery if their characters will end up together in the ABC show. Although Bonnie is in love with Frank, he is still hung up on Laurel (Karla Souza).

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.