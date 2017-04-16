'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Jorge Reveals Reason for Killing Wes

Jorge's (Esai Morales) motives for killing Wes (Alfred Enoch) will be revealed soon in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderJorge's crime will be revealed in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Karla Souza, who plays Laurel in the ABC series, shared her thoughts about the huge shocker during the last finale. It was revealed that Laurel's father, Jorge, was behind the explosion in Annalise's (Viola Davis) house and the death of her boyfriend. The law student is still not aware of the truth yet, but Souza expects that this would change soon. Whatever Jorge's reasons for killing Wes is, she thinks there must be a more in-depth explanation other than the fact that he does not like Wes for Laurel.

"I think they're going to humanize my father, so we're going to find out a real reason why he decided to kill Wes, but I do think it has to be rooted in something rather than just for the sake of it," Souza said, according to EW.

She adds: "I think she's going to go to the psychiatric ward. It's such a crazy, crazy strong reveal. I don't know how they're going to write it, but I feel that she's already going through so much and already been through so much, so I can't even imagine how she's going to react to that."

Previously, it was revealed that Jorge conspired with Assistant District Attorney Todd Denver (Benito Martinez) to plan the whole thing. He let his right-hand man, Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez), do the actual deed.

Laurel actually met Dominic in the final minutes of the finale. She was about to attack Charles (Wilson Bethel) in a public event when she caught sight of her family friend.

Spoilers report that Laurel has not given up on her plans to take down the Mahoneys. She believes that Charles and Sylvia (Roxanne Hart) planned Wes' death to prevent him from getting his inheritance.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.