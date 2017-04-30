'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Jorge Sends Dominic to Silence Laurel

Jorge (Esai Morales) wants to make sure that Laurel (Karla Souza) will not discover his part in Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

During last season's finale, viewers finally learned the identity of the person who torched Annalise's (Viola Davis) house and killed Laurel's boyfriend. It was Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez), an old friend of Laurel's family. By the way he called up Jorge after the deed was done, speculations have identified him as Laurel's father's right-hand man and hit man. Later on, he ran into Laurel just when she was about to kill Charles (Wilson Bethel). They recognized each other immediately, enough to distract her and make her change her mind.

Souza has told Entertainment Weekly that when she and Gonzalez auditioned for their roles, they did every storyline imaginable, from acting as siblings to being something more. She said it was difficult to pinpoint exactly what type of relationship Laurel and Dominic would have. As it is, viewers can expect him to play a huge part in the upcoming season. Jorge wants to keep an eye out on Laurel and what better way then sending her childhood friend to watch over her? There is the question, though, on whether Dominic will stay loyal to Jorge after being with Laurel.

"When we auditioned, we really did sometimes play the fact that we were really almost like brother and sister when we were younger, so Pete [Nowalk] could go either way with that, but the options are there and people will have their own take on it. That's always good to see when it's not as specific; the same with the ending where Annalise says, 'He was my son,' people can take whatever they want from that," Souza said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.