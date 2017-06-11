'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Keating Four to Blame Laurel for Wes' Death

Laurel (Karla Souza) will have to answer the accusing queries of her friends regarding Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderJorge's crime will be revealed in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Souza hinted that the remaining members of the Keating Five will likely blame her character for what happened to Wes. The law student was found dead in the rubble of Annalise's (Viola Davis) home. The postmortem revealed that he was already dead before the explosion. Someone killed him and viewers later learned that it was Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez), an old friend of the Castillos, who did it. The whole incident was planned by Jorge (Esai Morales), Laurel's father.

"Yeah, I think for sure. Even the Keating Four are probably going to point fingers at her, and she's going to have to deal with that because it's her father, so she has something to do with it, so it's her fault, maybe. In the grand scheme of things, actually, she's to blame for the death of Wes, basically. That's how I think she's going to see it," Souza said.

Before Laurel's friends discover the truth behind that terrible night, she will likely keep her distance and avoid meeting them. At the moment, though, she still has no idea that it was her father who orchestrated the crime and believes that the Mahoneys are the culprit.

Souza also teased that her character will likely be upset once she learns the truth. She will have to be very careful, though, as she is currently pregnant with Wes' baby.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Keating Four will slowly disband. Speculations predict that even Annalise will take some time off or might even quit from her teaching position at Middleton University. The professor was distraught when she learned about Wes' death. Soon after, the police arrested her for arson and murder. It was only by the skin of her teeth that she managed to clear up her name and get out of prison.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.