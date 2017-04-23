'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Laurel and Dominic's Secret Relationship To Be Revealed

Laurel (Karla Souza) and Dominic's (Nicholas Gonzalez) secret relationship will be exposed in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderDominic's true colors will be exposed in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

Fans of the series are looking forward to the revelation on who Dominic is. He was the one who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch), Laurel's boyfriend, during last season's finale. Dominic was following the orders of her father, Jorge (Esai Morales), whose motives still remain a mystery. Jorge conspired with District Attorney Todd Denver (Benito Martinez) to blow up Annalise's (Viola Davis) house. Incidentally, Laurel met Dominic when she was about to attack Charles (Wilson Bethel).

In an interview, Souza answered some questions about the two's secret connection.

"When we auditioned, we played with a bunch of things with Nicholas, so there were options for us to be friends from diaper years, and then there's others where we did have something romantic, and then there were others where he maybe just wanted something and I never did. That was interesting because then we filmed the scene that night, it's almost like it had a bit of everything, so it leaves it open for the audience to take what they want," Souza said.

Speculations claim that Laurel and Dominic may be romantically involved. They have been friends for years, and at one point, the relationship may have morphed into love. Dominic remains close to her family, becoming Jorge's right-hand man.

In the event that Laurel discovers the truth about Jorge, Dominic will also be in trouble. Rumors report that she will not hesitate to blow the whistle on her father once she learns of his crime. Souza also said that her character would probably lose her mind if that happens. At the moment, though, Laurel is convinced that the Mahoneys are behind Wes' death.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.