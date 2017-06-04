'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Laurel to Leave the Keating Five?

Laurel (Karla Souza) may opt to distance herself from the remaining members of the Keating Five in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

According to spoilers, Laurel will continue to look for answers regarding the gruesome death of her boyfriend. Wes (Alfred Enoch) was found dead in the ruins of Annalise's (Viola Davis) home last season. Laurel heard the news while she was in the hospital and she was distraught.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Souza said that her character will probably blame herself for what happened. When it is revealed that her father, Jorge (Esai Morales), is the one behind the murder, it is possible that her friends will also turn against her. Before this happens, Laurel will likely detach herself from the Keating Five and be on her way.

"Yeah, I think for sure. Even the Keating Four are probably going to point fingers at her, and she's going to have to deal with that because it's her father, so she has something to do with it, so it's her fault, maybe. In the grand scheme of things, actually, she's to blame for the death of Wes, basically. That's how I think she's going to see it," Souza said.

Laurel's potential decision to leave the group may be the catalyst the others need to exit and forget they were ever friends. As per spoilers, even their mentor, Annalise, may opt to lie low and leave her law practice, as well as her teaching position at Middleton University.

Without Annalise to guide them, the rest of the Keating Five will probably scatter. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Connor (Jack Falahee) may elope, while Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Asher (Matt McGorry) may decide to go exclusive and distance themselves from the others. Laurel has no more reason to stay with the group, especially now that Wes is dead.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.