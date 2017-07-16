'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Laurel to Suffer Miscarriage?

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Laurel needs help in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laurel (Karla Souza) may end up losing her precious baby in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In February, Souza teased that her character's life would be very complicaated following her lover's murder. Wes' (Alfred Enoch) lifeless body was previously found in the smoking ruins of Annalise's (Viola Davis) home. Later on, the police investigation revealed that he was already dead prior to the explosion.

Laurel was a mess when she heard the news. Souza said her character will have to deal with her guilt for what happened. What is more, her friends will also think she is partially to blame and this will hurt her more than she will care to admit.

"Yeah, I think for sure. Even the Keating Four are probably going to point fingers at her, and she's going to have to deal with that because it's her father, so she has something to do with it, so it's her fault, maybe. In the grand scheme of things, actually, she's to blame for the death of Wes, basically. That's how I think she's going to see it," Souza said in a February interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Laurel's downward spiral will be unrelenting the moment she discovers that her father, Jorge (Esai Morales), ordered Wes' death. Already depressed, the knowledge that she was indeed responsible for the incident may have a huge effect on her health, such that Laurel may even suffer a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Wes was hiding a huge secret and this may have pushed Jorge to have him killed.

According to Blasting News, there was no way Laurel's father simply hated the law student just because the latter had a relationship with his daughter. Wes was a good man and he had a lot of potential. If Jorge has indeed been keeping track of Laurel's boyfriends, he would have hated Frank (Charlie Weber). Laurel's father will likely want him dead more than Wes.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.