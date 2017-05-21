'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Michaela Ready for a Serious Relationship With Asher

Michaela (Aja Naomi King) will have the courage to pursue a serious relationship with Asher (Matt McGorry) in the next season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderMichaela grows up in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

Viewers have had the pleasure of watching how Michaela changed from an uptight, overachiever to someone in tune of her emotions.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Pete Nowalk talked about the scene where Michaela admitted her feelings to Asher. According to him, one of the storylines to look forward to in the upcoming installment is how the main characters are growing up and becoming more mature.

"I'm excited because I feel all the characters are growing up. Even Michaela saying 'I love you' to Asher is her growing up in a way. I think they've had to grow up really fast, and I think that's what this finale really was about for me — growing up for the better and the worse," Nowalk said.

Michaela and Asher's relationship is expected to bloom in season 4. When they started hooking up, she realized that he was different from the other men she used to date. Asher woke up feelings buried deep within her and she had trouble dealing with it at first. Eventually, she learned to open up to him about her thoughts.

Aside from the said pairing, another couple to watch out for in the series is that of Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Connor (Jack Falahee).

Oliver proposed to his boyfriend last season, but Connor has yet to give him an answer. Spoilers predict that it will not be easy for the latter to accept the proposal, considering the many things he has on his mind. Oliver will have to be patient as he waits for his lover to overcome his guilt over Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.