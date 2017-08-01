'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: New Enigma to Revolve Around Annalise's Mystery Man

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Someone from Annalise's past will resurface in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

The new mystery to be solved in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder" will revolve around a man from Annalise's (Viola Davis) past.

According to Deadline, a new interesting character will be added to the ABC series. It has been reported that "West Wing" alum Jimmy Smits has been tapped to play a "prominent figure" in the lawyer's life in the new installment. Whatever mystery the showrunners are planning for season 4, fans can expect this man to be at the center of things. Smits' character seems to have the power to turn Annalise's work upside down, and more details about him are expected to be revealed quite soon.

Meanwhile, the next installment is going to be a tough challenge for most of the main characters. Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death will continue to have a huge effect on his friends' peace of mind, as well as Annalise's. It was previously revealed that the mastermind behind his murder was Laurel's (Karla Souza) father, Jorge (Esai Morales). His motives still remain a mystery, though, but speculations are rife that Wes must have been hiding a huge secret that forced the older man to silence him permanently.

Amidst all this chaos, Laurel will reportedly exist in limbo as she tries to make sense of what happened. She lost the father of her baby and she has yet to accept it. If there is one thing that is clear in her mind, it is to get revenge on the Mahoneys, whom she thinks are the ones behind Wes' death.

Souza told Entertainment Weekly that her character will go after Charles (Wilson Bethel) once again.

"Yeah, I think that's her drive. She's pregnant with Wes' baby, she wants to get justice, she wants to avenge Wes' death. Unfortunately, wanting the truth is going to probably lead her to finding out that her father was the one that did it. It's almost like Oedipus in a sense that the worse thing that can happen is actually going to happen. I don't know how they're going to write that, but it's a very fun story line for me to sink my teeth in for season 4," Souza said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to air on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.