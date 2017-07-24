'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Who is Annalise's Mystery Man?

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Someone from Annalise past will appear in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

A mysterious man from Annalise's (Viola Davis) past will appear in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ABC series has tapped "West Wing" alum Jimmy Smits to be part of the new installment. Very little has been teased about his character, except that he is a "prominent figure" in Annalise's life. Whoever this man is, it looks like he has the power to turn the lawyer's world upside down. However, the last thing Annalise needs now is another person who can break her. She already lost Wes (Alfred Enoch), the one she treated like her own son.

Annalise's future in the series has been discussed by many fans. There have been speculations that her storyline will not be as prominent as the previous ones. Spoilers indicate that season 4 will revolve around Laurel (Karla Souza) and the Keating Four. All of them have to deal with the loss of Wes. Laurel, in particular, has been teased to struggle the most, considering she is pregnant with Wes' child. She may even stand to lose her baby, as rumors of a miscarriage surface in the fans' discussions.

Laurel has yet to learn that her father, Jorge (Esai Morales), was the one behind Wes' murder. The police revealed that the law student did not die from the explosion at Annalise's house. He was killed prior to the blast. It was unveiled that Jorge sent Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez) to do the deed. Dominic was introduced as an old friend of the Castillo family. He and Laurel seemed close, as evidenced from the brief reunion they had in last season's finale.

Once Laurel discovers the truth, she will have to decide if she will blow the whistle on her father or not. Jorge's motives for killing Wes remain a mystery, and it seems inconceivable that he wanted to get rid of him just because he does not like the youngster as Laurel's boyfriend.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.