How To Have A Close Relationship With God: 3 Reasons To Pray All The Time

Prayer is the Christian's lifeblood, his means of communicating to God. It is an indispensable discipline that not only allows the believer to commune with his Creator, but also allows him to voice out his concerns, open his heart, and seek the One who loved him so much. Thank God for the ability to pray.

Pixabay

Unlike emails that require computers with internet connections or text messaging that requires cellphones with cellular service, praying can be done anywhere, anytime, and without the need for any accessory. All that it takes is a heart that is tuned to God and a heart that speaks praise to Him.

Truth is, prayer makes it easier for men to communicate with God compared to how technology helps us communicate with our loved ones!

More reasons to pray

Aren't you happy that God gave us such a simple, easy way to communicate with Him? If the simplicity of prayer doesn't encourage you to pray to God, then here are more reasons to pray to Him.

1) It's your part in building your relationship with God

The Lord Jesus teaches us in Matthew 6:9,

"Therefore pray in this manner: Our Father who is in heaven, hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come; Your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven..."

Every relationship requires two-way effort: one from both parties. Our relationship with God is the same: He does His part, and we must do our part.

Our part in the relationship is primarily on the receiving and obeying end. He is the Father, we are the children (in Christ). He is the One being worshipped, we are the worshippers. He is the Lord, we are the followers who submit to Him and obey Him.

Prayer is our part in communicating with Him. He speaks to us through His Word, and we seek Him through prayer. It's that simple.

2) He wants us to pray and make requests that He will delight in answering

This should encourage you: God wants to hear your prayers so that He can glorify Himself by responding. Think about that. The God of the universe listens to your prayer so that He can respond as He sees fit.

Jesus tells us in Matthew 7:7-8,

"Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks, it will be opened."

That doesn't mean He'll always do as we pray, but that means He will always respond according to His righteousness and our needs. He delights in revealing Himself to us. When we pray, He responds by letting us know Him more.

3) Our prayers never go unheard

Are you a believer in Christ? Then believe that your prayers are never unheard. Unlike others who think they are too important to listen to our "little" requests, the Most High God hears and listens to us.

First John 5:14 encourages us,

"This is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us."

No matter who you are, if you are in Christ you have all the reasons to pray and keep praying. Let's all pray constantly, for our God loves us very much.

"Pray without ceasing." (1 Thessalonians 5:17)