How To Install Android Oreo For Those Who Don't Have Pixel Or Nexus

Android A still from Android Oreo's official page.

Google has recently unveiled the newest iteration of its mobile operating system dubbed the Andoid Oreo. However, alongside this is the announcement that only Google's Pixel and Nexus will get the update with other Android devices to follow some time later.

This comes as a major bummer for those who want to experience what the latest Android OS can offer. However, there is no need to be upset because thanks to a few developers, there is now a way to get the Android Oreo Launcher to devices it normally wouldn't be available on.

A Reddit user by the name of Amir Z and another Android developer called DeleteScape has figured out a way to work on a number of devices that wouldn't normally get the update from the Play Store. Even better, it's simple enough for ordinary users to do.

First off, they must allow the installation of apps from unknown sources on your phone. To do this, simply go to Settings and tap Security. Once there, find Unknown Sources and turn it on.

Next, go to this GitHub page and tap the Rootless Pixel Launcher 2.1 update. Select the "Launcher3-aosp-debug.apk" download link. After the link is downloaded, tap it and then tap to install.

Once the launcher is installed, tap the home button and select Always, so that Launcher3 will run every time the home button is pressed. This sets Launcher3 as the device's default launcher after which users can simply turn on notifications for Launcher3 once they are prompted.

Android Oreo is bringing big changes to the OS especially in terms of security. With today's online environment being that much more dangerous when it comes to information, it comes as a huge help.

Thanks to a few eager developers, everyone can enjoy its benefits, not just those who are using Pixel and Nexus. At least until Google is finally ready to roll out the update to the rest of the Android family.