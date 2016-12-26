How to Make Your Christian School Distinctive

The importance of educating and motivating someone to form working definitions of "mission" and "distinctives" is one thing and will bring a degree understanding, but to promote action, is more important. Unpacking the definitions, that is to say moving from the general to the specific as actionable, will provide increased meaning and excitement to Christian education.

Taking a closer look at these two foundation for schools: "mission statement" and "distinctives" can and will move you to transformation. Understanding, if given careful consideration, will motivate the undertaking of serious study, discussion, and initiate a carefully planned road map to a new level.

But, there's so much more. Now I sound like a TV commercial for a shrink seal machine to keep your meats and vegetables fresh. Even this aside segues nicely to the benefits for preparing marketing materials which are professional and effective. The mission statement study will reveal controls for operation and even board and committee meeting management.

While secretary of a not-for-profit board and also the resident parliamentarian, I was charged with the responsibility for keeping meetings in focus. Often at the beginning of the meeting, when additions to the agenda were sought, I had to determine whether additions for consideration were appropriate for discussion. It was not uncommon to say, "We can't add or discuss that matter." When asked why I would answer, "Because it is inconsistent with our mission." It was something we were not permitted to do because it violated our mission.

Had we allowed this divergent issue to be discussed and then implemented it the institutional purpose would be taken in a different direction, divergent indeed, to the purpose for our existence. Too many digressions and you no longer will be distinctively who you say you are and your public will become confused and even misled.

The mission statement is so simple, so succinct yet it wields such tremendous influence. Your distinctives become "renown, understood, accepted." Think about that and then talk about it.

Although simple, a mission statement is no small matter. Changing it or rewriting the statement demands wide participation: board members, committee chairs, faculty, parents, and student representation. Ownership must be sought and achieved.

Institutional distinctives offer another opportunity for maintaining focus and guarding against negative student experiences from a wide and ranging degree of offerings. It is common to discover that Christian schools generally have limited budgets. This hardly needs saying. Offering a wide variety of academic and non-academic experiences demand expensive programing. Not having access to that amount of funding results in weak and shoddy offerings. So, think of becoming distinctive!

The alternative to voluminous offerings is to establish a priority of experiences which can be financially supported and attractive to your school's particular constituency, your "market niche." This not only protects precious capital, but also offers the opportunity to produce academically superior, sophisticated, interesting, and substantial offerings.

Beyond now being known as providing a superior academic program, the non-academic programs also become attractive. And furthermore your school distinguishes itself from other Christian schools in the region!

Refining "mission" and establishing "distinctives" requires effort, preparation, and prayer. It's hard work and possesses challenges requiring careful handling. If you're not willing to accept these challenges then remain "without distinction."

Isaiah gives encouragement, " ... but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." (Isaiah 40:31 ESV)

Sadly not tackling the "distinctive" challenge is the choice of too many Christian schools. Then they wonder and continue to discuss why enrollment is weak, morale is low, and their school is considered a choice for low achievers. I am familiar with a Christian school in my area which consistently refers weak student applicants and their lower producing students to another Christian school just a few miles away with lower student expectations.

Do you wish to improve "market share?" Do you desire being known for superior programs? Do you aspire to be the Christian school of choice? Do you wish to "mount up with wings like eagles?" Then you must show deference to "mission" and "distinction!"

Robert F. Davis has 40 years of experience providing counsel for educational and not-for-profit institutions. He previously served as vice president for Advancement at Bryan College in Tennessee and consulting vice president for Advancement and Alumni Affairs at Liberty University in Virginia.