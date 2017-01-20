How to Pray for America in This Historic Moment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor of Pinnacle Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas.

We are living history. The election of a new president and the transition of power in this nation are always historic. Both the House and the Senate have proven veterans and newly elected leaders. This is historic.

At this time in history, how do we pray for America? Last week, I spent two days in Washington, DC. I attended meaningful meetings and heard convictional, dynamic, elected leaders speak and converse with us about the future of America. Again, we are living history.

Beyond the political pundits and talk show hosts, beyond the rising challenges of violence and danger in our nation, we have God. Yes, we are one nation under God!

I want to tell you how I am praying for America daily. In fact, not only am I praying daily, but thousands of members in the church I pastor are praying with me each week in their time of prayer with our church.

Call out to God for the United States of America

The Scripture Text We Are Praying Daily:

Call to Me and I will answer you and tell you great and incomprehensible things you do not know. Jeremiah 33:3

With confidence in the authority of Scripture and a deep belief in the power of prayer, we stand on the words of Jeremiah 33:3.

7 Things We Are Praying for America

1. Father, we cry out to You alone: Give America a nationwide spiritual awakening, resulting in millions coming to Christ.

2. Father, we cry out to You alone: Wake up and revive Your Church in America, beginning with waking up and reviving our church.

3. Our God, we cry out to You for a safe and orderly transition of power between the administrations of President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. Lord, please protect President Obama and his family, Vice President Biden and his family, President-elect Trump and his family, and Vice President-elect Pence and his family in these days of transition and in the future.

4. Lord, as we have prayed for you to raise up the leader You desire for us to have over the next four years, we thank you and pray today for our future President, Donald Trump, beginning with his inauguration on January 20.

5. Father, give President-elect Trump wisdom in his choices for America's leadership and grant Vice-President elect Mike Pence and both houses of Congress the wisdom to assist the President-elect in these decisions.

6. Lord, grant our nation unity. We must come together. In Jesus' name, we pray against division and disorder, asking for unity in America.

7. Father, grant mercy upon the United States of America.

These are my thoughts and prayers. If these will serve as a guide for you, use or share them. If not, come up with your own ways to pray for America.

In this historic moment, there has never been a greater need for prayer. Join me. Join us. Let's see a great spiritual movement of prayer emerge in our nation in an unprecedented manner.

Now is the Time to Lead and to Pray,

Ronnie W. Floyd



Originally posted at ronniefloyd.com.

