How to Reduce One's Risk of Cancer?

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death today. Unfortunately, not so many people are aware of the things that increase their risk of developing this fatal disease. Since the cure for cancer remains a mystery, the best that people can do is to try and prevent it.

REUTERS/NIHA cancer cell (white) being attacked by two cytotoxic T cells (red), part of a natural immune response triggered by immunotherapy.

Living a healthy lifestyle is the best way to prevent cancer. Avoiding habits that are harmful to the body such as smoking, drinking alcohol and eating too much is something that most people find hard to do but can actually benefit them more than they can ever imagine.

People who regularly smoke and drink too much alcohol are at most risk of cancer. Also, those who are overweight and have the habit of eating food rich in preservatives are highly likely to develop the disease later in their lives. In the United States alone, around 1.6 million people are expected to be struck with cancer this year, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Although developing cancer sometimes comes as a result of genes, an individual's lifestyle and environment are also important factors that can either increase or decrease his risk, so they should never be taken too lightly.

Of the factors that increase one's risk of developing the disease, the one that people have the most control over is their lifestyle. Although the most common advice that doctors give to prevent cancer is to avoid cigarette or tobacco smoking and have moderate alcohol use, it is also important to ensure that one's weight is maintained within normal range. Being underweight or overweight puts a person at greater risk of cancer.

Excessive exposure to sunlight also increases one's risk of developing cancer, particularly skin cancer. Hence, people should make sure that they are protected from direct exposure to the sun's rays.

Getting active and exercising regularly also helps decrease one's risk, but it is equally important to have the right eating habits as well. Among the most known cancer-fighting food today are broccoli, citrus, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, sweet potatoes, tofu, whole grains, avocado, artichokes and blueberries.

While living a healthy lifestyle does not give anyone the assurance that he or she will not develop cancer later in life, it reduces the risk at least.