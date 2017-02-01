'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Release Date, Spoilers: DreamWorks Moves Premiere to March 2019

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"How to Train Your Dragon 3" is going to be the final installment in the franchise. However, it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see Hiccup and Toothless again, as the film's premiere date has been delayed to 2019.

Reuters/Regis DuvignauThe voice actors of 'How to Train Your Dragon 2.'

Originally scheduled for a May 2018 release, DreamWorks Animation has decided to push back "How to Train Your Dragon 3," reports Variety. Instead, the upcoming finale will premiere in March 2019, almost a year after its intended date.

The reason for the postponement is unknown, although its new March 2019 date puts it in the same release month as "Captain Marvel," the superhero film from Marvel Studios starring Brie Larson as the titular heroine. Its previous May 2018 date would have put its debut one week ahead of the "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film that features Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler.

As for the plot of "How to Train Your Dragon 3," it will be the continuation and conclusion of Hiccup and Toothless' stories. Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, is now the chief of his tribe, with his dragon, Toothless, occupying the same position in his own group. The third film will depict "the culmination of Hiccup's coming of age," director Dean DeBlois told Collider in 2015.

"It's a dueling story where you have both characters trying to do what's right for their kind, and an eventual outcome where Hiccup is able to stand on his own," he continued.

"How to Train Your Dragon 3" will end where the British book series by Cressida Cowell begins. In the books, Hiccup is older and is reminiscing the past - a time when dragons still existed. "Why and could they come back and the mystery of what all that is will be saved for the actual story," DeBlois revealed to Collider.

The film's predecessor, "How to Train Your Dragon 2," saw the introduction of the villainous Djimon Honsou's Drago. But his story is not yet finished as he is set to appear again in the upcoming sequel. DeBlois teased that Drago's character will be explored more and fans will see that there's a lot more to him than meets the eye.

"How to Train Your Dragon 3" will premiere in U.S. theaters on March 1, 2019.