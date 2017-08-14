HP Elite X3 2 Specs Rumors, Release Date: Successor Ditching Windows 10 for Android?

(Photo: HP) The HP Elite X3.

The HP Elite X3 was among the final wave of Windows-powered handsets and will remain to be despite a purported successor on the way.

According to German site DrWindows.de, HP is working on a successor to the handset, but the company is looking to ditch the Windows operating system for Android.

For the so-called HP Elite X3 2, the manufacturer, although still committed to the "3-in-1" enterprise mobility setup, is apparently experimenting "very intensively" on Google's platform. Android is inarguably much more established than Windows 10 Mobile, which is already deemed dead.

The original HP Elite X3 was not a big success in the market. While it is considered to be one of the best Windows 10 Mobile devices, the fact that it was expensive and focused on enterprise plotted its doom.

Media outlets point out that there is also the fact (and perhaps the biggest reason for its plight) that it runs Windows, which Microsoft failed to get off ground as a mobile operating system that could compete with Android or iOS.

The HP Elite X3's star feature was the Microsoft Continuum, which provides excellent desktop experience when the device is docked. Its successor is not expected to retain such, at least not as textbook as it was now that it will be boarding the Android train.

Android Headlines notes that while the Google platform made its attempt, it has not quite yet perfected the art of seamlessly switching from mobile interface to desktop.

However, with Microsoft's massive support for Android, having developed apps and even Continuum-type features for it, the next-generation HP Elite X3 selling point may get to keep its selling point.

If the HP Elite X3 2 is indeed in the works with Android set to run the show, Phone Arena suggests that it might be a while before it sees the light of day, especially since HP is just experimenting with it at this time.