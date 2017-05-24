HP Envy 13, 17 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Ultra-Thin, Premium Laptops Designed for Creatives

HP has announced the newest iteration of their Envy 13 and 17 laptops. These ultra-thin devices made a glamorous red carpet debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in France, where HP is an official sponsor.

HPA promotional image for the HP Envy 13.

Just like great films, auteurs and artists at Cannes, HP hopes that their new premium products will unleash the creativity of everyday consumers.

Envy 13 features a durable aluminum chassis that gives the laptop a more premium appearance. Improvements such as the sleek angular lift hinge, narrower side bezels, new speaker location and updated keyboard layout are noticeable at first glance.

The 13.3-inch laptop is powered by a dual-core Intel Core i7 central processing unit (CPU) with Intel HD 620 graphics, 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. Customers can also opt for a 4K Ultra HD display and NVIDIA graphics card. It is very slim at 13.95 mm and lightweight at 2.7 pounds.

Despite its Ultrabook status, the Envy 13 actually comes with a lot of connectivity options such as two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports and DisplayPort 1.2. The slim laptop, available in Natural Silver and Silk Gold, provides 14 hours of battery life.

The new Envy 17 also receives the same updates as its smaller sibling. The 17.3-inch laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics processing unit (GPU) and 16 GB of RAM. It also now includes an optical drive and a dual-storage option, making it more like a desktop replacement.

Nevertheless, it is only 23.3 mm thin and weighs 6.73 pounds, so it is easy to bring along wherever the user needs to go. With up to 10 hours of battery life, HP ensures that users are always equipped with a digital canvas for whenever inspiration hits.

The Envy 13 has a starting price of $999.99 while the Envy 17 has a starting price of $1,099.99. Both models will be available to purchase in June.