HP Omen 15, 17 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Updated Gaming Laptop Has Overhauled Design

HP has updated its Omen gaming laptop. Apart from equipping it with the latest gaming technologies, the tech company also overhauled its design from the ground up. The overall result is a cutting-edge device that will allow professional gamers to compete on a global level.

HPA promotional image for the HP Omen 15 and HP Omen 17.

HP Omen is available in two sizes: 15.6 inches and 17.3 inches. Screen resolution can be 4K or 1080p. The latter comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is powered by Intel's seventh-generation Core i5 and i7 processors, which are perfect for intense gaming and multitasking.

When it comes to graphics, gamers can choose up to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or the AMD Radeon RX580. The former ensures fast, smooth and power-efficient performance while the latter's technologies provide users with lag-free frame rates and high resolutions. Regardless, both options offer impressive gameplay experiences as well as virtual reality (VR) gaming.

HP Omen has support for up to 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 1 TB of hard disk drive (HDD) storage. It can also sport hybrid systems with both HDD and solid state drive (SDD). Moreover, HP allows gamers to upgrade their system with a single-panel access to the HDD, SSD and RAM.

To handle the immense power that the HP Omen delivers, there is a high-performance cooling system with a dual-fan design and heat pipes. The 15.6-inch laptop can support up to three pipes while the larger 17.3-inch model has four pipes.

Other notable features include a Dragon Red backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover and anti-ghosting. This translates to precise keystrokes, less mistakes due to unregistered key presses and the ability to execute multiple commands at once. There are also macro keys that can be easily customized.

Connectivity-wise, there are three USB 3.1 ports, a USB Type-C port with optional Thunderbolt 3 support, an SD card slot, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet and headphone and microphone jacks.

The HP Omen 15 has a starting price of $999.99 while the HP Omen 17 will have a base price of $1,099. The gaming laptop will be available to purchase starting June 28.