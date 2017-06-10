HP Omen X Compact Desktop Release Date, Specs, Price: Computer 'Backpack' That Supports VR Gaming

Earlier this week, HP announced the addition of the HP Omen X Compact Desktop to their lineup of gaming rigs. The machine can be kept into a backpack and its specifications are hefty enough to support virtual reality materials.

HPPromotional image for Omen X Compact Desktop.

In a press release, HP explained that the Omen X Compact Desktop primarily comes with a graphics processing unit from Nvidia that has been designed to automatically overclock for heavy gaming.

HP adds that the Omen X Compact Desktop's built creates "the ability to dock and undock quickly for gaming in any room, or attach the desktop to a backpack accessory for an unparalled, untethered VR experience."

To simply put it, the backpack option aims to let players experience uninterrupted virtual reality gaming even when using a PC. Unfortunately, the backpack accessory will be sold separately for an additional $599.99.

Since it has been designed like a wearable computer, HP made an effort to lessen the rig's weight and improve its cooling system to maximize its portability features. Naturally, the Omen X Compact Desktop is powered by one of the most reliable 7th generation Intel Core i7 chips paired with the overclocked Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080.

With the promising GPU, the Omen X Compact Desktop is expected to not face a problem in delivering a 4K resolution setup and VR gaming. The computer can support VR headsets such as HTC Vive and HP's own Windows Mixed Reality Headset.

It has also been revealed that the computer will arrive with a 16 GB random access memory. However, HP chose to skip the details on the machine's storage capacity.

Tech Radar got the chance to have an early hands-on look at the Omen X Compact Desktop. While the news source agreed that it comes with a powerful set of technical specs, it did not favor the heavy price and noted that its battery (when undocked) needed to be improved.

HP's Omen X Compact Desktop will be priced at $2,499, while its release date has yet to be announced but is promised to be "coming soon."