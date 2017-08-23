HP Omen X Gaming Laptop Specs, Features: Fully Overclockable Laptop Coming in November

The HP Omen X laptop blurs the line between desktop sets and a portable device in more ways than one. HP aims to bring the customization, specs and overclocking features previously reserved for desktops and boutique laptop brands to the mainstream as they announced their new flagship gaming laptop coming this November.

HP The new HP Omen X line, which includes the Omen 17 inch gaming laptop, aims to deliver performance and PC customization for PC gamers.

Laptops, customization and overclocking usually don't mix, but HP looks to defy the notion with their reveal of the new Omen X gaming laptop through their press release this Tuesday, Aug. 22.

More details are also available on the new laptop's product page, as HP touts their new flagship gaming platform's new design. The draw is the laptop's overclocking capabilities, as the company is proud to highlight, and they were able to address the power and cooling issues that come with it through a redesign of the laptop's internals.

Aside from rearranging the components for better cooling, the company engineers also got rid of the optical drive and put in fans, integrated vapor chambers and more vents in place, as noted by Ars Technica.

The result is a laptop that can not only support overclocking of the Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, but also an overclocked Nvidia GTX 1070 or 1080. The laptop offers to have these overclocked out of the box for its buyers, who also have the option to have the Dynamic Data Rate Type 4 (DDR4) memory overclocked.

Even as the components come with factory overclocks, users can crank them up higher through new overclocking options added to the Omen Command Center, along with existing network controls and display options to reduce latency.

The trade-off is weight and price, as the laptop comes in at about 10.69 pounds, depending on the components, which definitely does not make it as portable as ultrabooks. The Omen X also starts at $2,299.

The video below lists off some of the gaming-oriented features of the HP Omen X, the first fully overclockable laptop from the Omen family, coming later this year in November.