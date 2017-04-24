HP ZBook G4 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Powerful, Lightweight Mobile Workstations With VR Now Available

HP has released new mobile workstations under the ZBook G4 family. These devices are ultra-secure and powerful enough to handle even the most complex professional tasks, all the while maintaining compact and lightweight designs.

(Photo: HP)A promotional image for the new HP ZBook G4 mobile workstations.

The fourth-generation ZBook mobile workstations come with unique security features such as HP Sure Start Gen 3, comprehensive encryption, strong authentication, malware protection, identity assurance, and threat detection and response. These technologies ensure that the work and intellectual property of filmmakers, designers, artists and other professionals are not breached or compromised.

Apart from that, these Ultrabooks also provide flexibility and performance so that all tasks are accomplished. Moreover, they have support for virtual reality (VR) so content creators can seamlessly integrate the technology into their work, especially as VR becomes the next big thing in consumer media and entertainment.

The HP ZBook G4 family is composed of five models, the smallest and lightest of which is the ZBook 14u. It is only 22 mm thin and 3.61 pounds and features a 14-inch full high-definition (HD) touch or 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) display. It is powered by Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake Core i5 and i7 processors, with up to 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and up to 2 TB of built-in storage. The Ultrabook also comes with AMD FirePro 3D graphics with 2 GB of video RAM (VRAM).

Meanwhile, professionals wanting a larger display to work with can opt for the ZBook 15 G4 ($1,419) or the ZBook 15u ($1,079), both featuring a 15.6-inch diagonal display.

HP is also offering the new ZBook 17 G4 ($1,519). Customers can choose between the latest Intel Xeon processor or seventh-generation Kaby Lake Core processors; and NVIDIA Quadro or AMD RadeonPro for its graphics processing unit (GPU). The mobile workstation is capable of up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 4 GB of built-in storage. It can also be configured to handle more power for ultra-smooth VR experience at 90 frames per second (fps).

Finally, ZBook Studio G4 ($1,399) features a fully-machined aluminum and die-case magnesium chassis, diamond-cut edges and comes optional with the HP DreamColor 4K UHD display. It is only 18 mm thin and has a starting weight of 4.6 pounds. Regardless of its compact build, it can provide up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

It is touted as the first quad-core workstation Ultrabook, which can be powered by Intel Xeon or seventh-generation Core processors. It is equipped with the NVIDIA Quadro M1200M graphics card with 4 GB of dedicated memory. The laptop also supports up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of built-in storage.

All HP ZBook G4 models are now available to purchase except for the 14-inch variant, for which pricing and availability will be announced this summer.