HTC 11 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 835 Leaked?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

HTC just released the U Ultra and U Play last month but it seems that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer isn't done yet as they are rumored to be releasing another flagship device that could serve as the successor to the HTC 10. The rumored device dubbed HTC 11 was recently leaked but there seem to be questions regarding the information's veracity.

HTCCould the U Ultra (pictured) replace the rumored HTC 11 as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's flagship device for 2017?

According to the leak originating from China, the upcoming device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of internal storage. The display size was not mentioned but a resolution of 1,556 x 2,550 pixels might suggest that the screen could have unconventional proportions.

Unfortunately, some of the details revealed in the leak were questionable, specifically that it is preinstalled with the Android Nougat 7.12 operating system (OS) with the HTC Sense 9.0 user interface on top — both of which do not currently exist.

Android Police was quick to debunk this particular leak and noted that during the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play's launch last January, a representative from the company seemed to have suggested that the U lineup would become the premiere brand for the company and they might not release the HTC 11. This could also mean that the company's next-generation high-end smartphone will be branded another name.

Though the HTC 11 may not be coming after all, consumers shouldn't feel too disappointed as the smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed that they will be releasing several more devices this year.

GSMArena previously spoke to Chialin Chang, president of Smartphone and Connected Devices Business at HTC, who told the publication that they intend to launch six to seven phones this year and that they will focus on the smartphones' core features.

Based on what has been revealed so far, it's possible that HTC has a device currently in the development stage but it's something that has yet to be uncovered by leaks or covered by the press.