HTC Ocean Life Specs, Release Date: Mystery Device Will Be the Second Handset With Edge Sense Technology

(Photo: HTC) Promotional image for HTC U11.

If the latest reports are to be believed, another squeezable handset from HTC will see the light of day in the near future.

According to well-known tech insider LlabTooFeR, the company is looking to incorporate the Edge Sense feature on a device codenamed "HTC Ocean Life."

For the uninitiated, Edge Sense, which debuted on the HTC U11, allows users to squeeze the phone to activate various functions such as launch an app or take a picture.

Edge Sense, while a nice touch, had users divided. Some say it is a neat addition while others say it just complicated the device in an effort to stand out from the sea of flagships.

The HTC Ocean Life is reportedly adopting the feature. As per the leakster, the smartphone will sport a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display.

It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 660 processor, the latest and most powerful midrange chipset offering from Qualcomm.

On the imaging department, the Edge Sense-laden HTC Ocean Life will come with a 16 MP rear-facing camera and another 16 MP camera on the front for selfies.

A 2,600 mAh battery will keep the lights on the HTC midranger with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat installed out of the box. HTC added a little personal touch by superimposing the software with its very own Sense 9.0.

HTC Ocean Life will also be bundled with the same USonic headphones packaged with the HTC U11. Users and critics alike praise this accessory due to its active noise-cancellation feature and advanced sonar-like technology, something that users would not usually get in a pair of earbuds that come along other flagships.

There is no word yet as to when the HTC Ocean Life will be released as well as its pricing. What this leak suggests is that the company is looking to bring Edge Sense to as many devices as possible instead of just making it exclusive to its premium offerings.