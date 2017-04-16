HTC One X10 Release Date: Device Launches in Russia, No Wider Release Expected?

After being leaked online, the HTC One X10 has officially made its debut, but only in Russia. The device has been made available in the country with no indication of it reaching other regions at the moment.

(Photo: HTC Russia)The HTC One X10

As expected, the main attraction of this new HTC handset is the battery. It comes with a 4,000 mAh pack, which should go a long way for a midrange device. The battery is much bigger than what most flagships offer.

The specifications and features of the HTC One X10 includes a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display, which won't take up much of the battery pack so it leaves room for more usage.

In fact, HTC claims the device could go two full days without requiring to be juiced up again. Apart from the life span, the smartphone does not seem like a midranger due to its fingerprint sensor and its all-metal chassis.

This is actually the selling point that HTC is going for with the HTC One X10. As shown in the leaked promotional image released by the reliable mobile insider Evan Blass, the tagline reads "big style meets big battery."

With regard to its insides, the HTC One X10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 3 GB random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB storage to boot.

In the imaging department, the smartphone offers a 16 MP primary camera that promises excellent performance in low-light conditions. There appears to be a dual-LED flash too.

For the user's selfie needs, the HTC One X10 will have them covered with its 8 MP shooter, which boasts a wide-angle lens for better selfie quality. With it, more people can join in for a snap.

The price is around $350. Whether or not the HTC One X10 will find its way out of Russia and into other countries and regions remains to be seen at this time.