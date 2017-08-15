HTC Open Life Specs News: Smartphone Is a Smaller U11 Model

HTC is rumored to launch a new smartphone later this year. The device, which initially was dubbed as HTC Ocean Life, is reportedly a more compact version of the U11 model.

HTC official website HTC U11 to launch end of the year

A source tells Android Authority that the rumored HTC Ocean Life unit will actually be branded as HTC U11 Life when it launches by the end of 2017. A specific release date has not been set.

Recently, there have been leaked images of the rumored device. Based on that, the smartphone will come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, with a resolution of quad HD 1440p. On the lower portion of the screen is where the fingerprint scanner will be installed. The top-most panel of the mini HTC U11's façade will feature a 16-megapixel panorama selfie camera just like the standard unit.

As for the device's rear camera, the 16-megapixel camera will have phase-detection auto-focus.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile Platform. As of now, its RAM capacity has yet to be revealed. However, its storage capacity, however, is expected to be at least 32 GB, which can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card slot.

On Friday, HTC announced that the device will support Bluetooth 5.0 and will receive the Android O operating system.

Tech enthusiasts can also expect the tech giant to add the Edge Sense technology to its mini version. The feature allows users to squeeze the screen to activate apps. In the near future, the company plans to add such a feature to more of its phones.

Although reports cannot confirm, the mini HTC 11 might come without a standard headphone jack. Reports acknowledge this possibility because the device is paired with USonic earbuds that have active noise cancellation technology.

To note, HTC has yet to comment on the latest speculations; thus, tech junkies should treat the reports with a grain of salt.

More updates should be revealed in the coming months.