HTC U 11 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Retail Packaging Leak Hints at 6 GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 Specs

Retail packaging believed to belong to the rumored HTC U 11 is making its rounds on the web, and it hints at a device running with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 paired with a 6 GB random access memory.

The image of the alleged HTC U 11 retail packaging came from MySmartPrice and suggests that the upcoming device will be powered with Qualcomm's latest mobile chip. Since the Snapdragon 835 is relatively new, there are not many smartphone models sporting the processor, and those that do are normally the premium offerings such as Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+. According to reviews, the octa-core Snapdragon 835 can deliver as much as 2.4 gigahertz CPU clock speed.

Aside from the Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB RAM, the leaked retail packaging also shows that the HTC U 11 is likely to sport a 5.5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with the capacity to deliver a quad high-definition performance.

The same MyPriceSmart report says 64 GB and 128 GB variants will be offered. On top of that, the upcoming device will sport a microSDXC slot that can support as much as 2 TB expanded memory.

HTC is also packing the HTC U 11 with some serious camera hardware. On the rear, the device is rumored to sport a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It also features the HTC UltraPixel 3 technology that - according to its official page - "allows you to quickly shoot vivid, true-to-life images with a wide range of colors, even in low light conditions." As for taking selfies, the device is expected to have a 16 MP camera at the front.

The upcoming device is also reportedly powered by a typical 3,000-milliampere hour battery. However, what makes it special is the inclusion of the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology that will help the device charge 38 percent faster than earlier versions of the innovation do.

Fluid and reflective; designed to be quiet no more. 05.16.17 #BrilliantU pic.twitter.com/LETqlEBpc7 — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) May 2, 2017

HTC has already announced a May 16 event. Its tagline is "Squeeze for the Brilliant U," which led many to believe that it is dedicated for the unveiling of the HTC U 11. The event starts at 2 p.m. Taipei time (2 a.m. EDT).