HTC U 11 Specs, Release Date: New Teaser Video Shows Off Squeezable Flagship

The highly anticipated HTC U 11 will indeed be squeezable. This was confirmed in a brand-new video teaser recently released by the company.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/PICHI CHUANG/FILES)The logo of HTC is seen in Taipei ,September 24, 2008. More recently, HTC has updated its flagship phone, M10.

HTC teased the feature by showing a lemon, a bun, a dog toy and even some big muscles among many other random items being squashed. This appears to gesture what new feature the HTC U 11 will employ.

As revealed in the past, the smartphone will sport touch-sensitive edges that translate these gestures into actions that will give users access to more options and functions.

This feature being dubbed as the Edge Sense will be the main attraction in the HTC U 11, which also appeared for a split second in the video teaser.

The feature is deemed to be something fresh and one that would make the HTC device stand out from the rest. Android Authority adds that it is logical for the squeeze motion to be used since it is how users hold their phones.

Fans will see this in action in the HTC U 11 on May 16, when the smartphone will be unveiled as the company "squeeze the brilliant U" simultaneously in Taipei, New York and London.

Unfortunately, details about the makings of the device have already found their way to the web prior to the big reveal including the 5.5-inch quad high-definition (QHD) display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

On the imaging department, users are looking at a 12 MP rear-facing camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 support and 64 GB and 128 GB storage configurations.

The HTC U 11 has been the subject of many leaks for a while now. The ever-reliable tech insider, Evan Blass, has been providing a stream of information about the handset in the past few months.

This is why the Edge Sense feature did not come as much of a surprise as he was the one who broke the news about the HTC U 11 debuting it.